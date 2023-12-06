Video
US State Dept refuses to speculate on BD polls outcome

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US State Department has refused to speculate on the outcome of Bangladesh's upcoming January 7 general election.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reiterated Washing-ton's stance of wanting to see a free, fair and peaceful election in Bangladesh while replying to a related question during a regular media briefing on Monday.

"I'm not going to speculate on the election outcome. I will repeat what we've said before - that we'll continue engaging government, opposition, civil society and stakeholders to urge working together for the Bangladeshi people's benefit and ensure free, fair, peaceful polls," he stated.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement that instead of participating, a BNP faction was burning property, enforcing blockades and hartals, and boycotting the election.

The Ministry outlined opposition nomination details in a Facebook post to counter claims.

Miller reiterated the US wants stakeholders to work for Bangladeshi people's benefit and free, fair, peaceful polls. That has consistently been Washington's stated position on the January 7 election, he signified.

Earlier, the Bangladesh foreign ministry in a statement said a fraction of the BNP, instead of participating in the polls, was resorting to burning private and public properties, enforcing blockades, and hartals, and boycotting the upcoming election.
 
In a Facebook post, the foreign ministry has said that many of its leaders were participating in the elections, however, they gave details of nomination submissions.

State Department says US will continue to engage with the government, opposition, civil society, and other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people to ensure free and fair elections.

"I will say what we have said a number of times before," Matthew Miller said.

He said the US also wants to see that elections are conducted in a peaceful manner.




