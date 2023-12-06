Poster, banner printing business lacks lustre

The business of printing posters, banners and other campaign materials is lacking the usual lustre as a major political party is staying out of the general election.Shaheed Serniabat, President of Bangladesh Printing Industry Association, said that, 'If the election gets competitive, the printing business would be good. Since a major party is not in the election, naturally business would be half the usual volume during the election time. Small parties do not print many posters. This time again the price of materials is high. However, I hope that the printing presses will regain some business on the occasion of the election.Candidates vying for the 12th general election on January 7 will get their symbols on December 18 and the election campaign will start officially from that day.But, most of the candidates already started unofficial campaigns for the polls.According to some candidates, the printing press owners and paper trading companies, many candidates nominated by different political parties are already printing posters in advance, so that they don't need to suffer for posters during their need. Some of them apprehend that the price of paper will start rising after December 18. That's why they are printing their posters.Owners began cleaning and repairing their printing presses. Such a picture has been seen in the printing houses across the country. Apart from this, the price of paper is higher this time compared to previous elections due to the dollar crisis.Including Awami League-led 14-party alliance, 30 political parties are participating in the election. A total of 2,741 candidates submitted their nomination papers. In 2018, 3,065 people had submitted their nomination papers. After verification and withdrawal of candidature, the final candidates were 1,848 people. In 2018, 39 political parties took part in the election.This time more than 9 candidates submitted their nomination paper for each seat. If all the parties participated, the election atmosphere would have been festive with hectic campaigns.Press owners are gearing up to meet the demand for posters, leaflets, cards and banners, festoons, although many of them are in doubt about whether or not it would be good business for them.Press owners as well as traders of paper and related materials at Nayabazar, Fakirapul, Arambagh, Motijheel and Purana Paltan areas in the capital told the Daily Observer that they faced pressure of printing books, calendars and diaries since November in view of the new year. This time, they had to make extra preparations keeping the election in view.Businessmen said that since Awami League and Jatiya Party announced candidates, printing houses have already started receiving work orders. Although now more posters and banners are being printed, small business owners are somewhat apprehensive about whether they would be able to do the job. Because those who print in large quantities tend to go to large loom presses.Candidates are trying to attract the attention by putting up posters in the capital. However, since the announcement of the election schedule, they became more active.After distribution of symbols printing of black-and-white posters, mini posters, leaflets and banners get momentum.On the surface, it was seen in several printing presses in the Fakirapul area of the capital, the work of printing the new year calendar is going on. A few printing houses have already received advance orders for printing election posters. However, most of them have not yet received any related work, but they are cleaning and repairing their printing presses.Asked, Azizul Haque, working at Mainamati Printing Press, said, "We are ready to print election posters." The higher the number of posters, the lower the price. At present, printing a black-and-white (18 by 23 inch) poster costs Tk 3 to 4 depending on the quality of the paper. If the number of posters is more than one lakh, the price would be relatively lower.The press owner said that the demand for printing posters in the capital has decreased due to the number of large printing press increasing in district and upazila towns.Many candidates print posters in Dhaka through relatives. However, posters of constituencies in Dhaka are printed at Fakirapul.In Jhenaidah district town, machine parts are being cleaned with oil and water at Ashik Printing Press on HSS Road. Owner Ashiq was seen rubbing the layer of colour plates with oil.Companies placed orders to get paper. Once the symbol is allotted, paper will be brought from there as per demand and poster printing will start. These papers are collected from dealers and sub-dealers of various companies. However, the prices of paper, ink and other materials have almost doubled in a span of one and a half years. The price per ream (500 pieces) of large size paper (23 inches by 36 inches) according to thickness (thin, thick) (55 grams thickness) is Tk 2,300, up from Tk 1,300.This paper is cut to size using cutting machines for printing posters of different sizes. The price of ink per pound has increased from Tk 100 or Tk 150 in one year and a half to Tk 450 or Tk 500 .However, press owners fear that they might not get paid by the candidates, for which some printing press owners are reluctant to oblige candidates. However, they did not reveal their names for fear of harassment.Businessmen told the Daily Observer there are an average of 20 to 25 printing houses in a district town and 14 in some of the Sadar upazila towns. Depending on the size, a machine can print 70 to 120 posters per minute, they said, adding on an printing 1,000 posters yield an average profit of Tk 300.According to the sources of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BCIC), currently there are 5,500 printing presses in the country, 1,000 large, 2,000 medium and 2,500 small.They said that there are at the most 3,000 printing presses in the capital, scattered in areas like Sutrapur, Babubazar, Banglabazar, Islampur, and Lalbagh.According to BCIC data, about 70 per cent of printing presses were set up in an unplanned manner. Therefore, the government approved a project to build a printing industry park in 2016 to bring the presses in one place in a planned manner. For this, 43 acres of land was taken in Barabattar area of Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj. The project could not completed by December 2018, as scheduled.