Short-term external borrowing by private sector slides

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Shamsul Huda

In October, Bangladesh witnessed a commendable 22 per cent reduction in total private sector external debt, reaching $12134.10 million, reflecting a consistent decline since January when it stood at $15583.57 million.

This downward trend aligns with strategic financial decisions in short-term debt instruments, according to Bangladesh Bank's latest statistics.

The breakdown of short-term debt instruments for October reveals a balanced approach, with significant contributions from various sources. Buyer's credit led at $6653.19 million, followed by Deferred Payment at $859.56 million, Short-Term Loan at $3053.88 million, and Foreign Back to Back LC at $950.87 million.

Notably, Export Bill Discounting showed zero liabilities, indicating a focused and controlled approach
to debt.

Comparing this to 2022, when the total short-term private sector external debt reached $16418.54 million, the current reduction showcases prudent financial management, reflecting positively on Bangladesh's economic resilience.

Foreign borrowing is diversified, with top contributors including the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR Of China, the United Kingdom, and China. The private sector's cautious approach towards dollar-denominated loans stems from concerns about Taka depreciation. Despite entrepreneurs' willingness to accept higher interest rates, the challenges in obtaining dollar loans persist.

However, the positive outlook is tempered by challenges such as a 20 per cent tax on foreign debts imposed by the National Board of Revenue. This policy, while impacting the cost of funds, coincides with a period of declining debts. Experts suggest that the timing of this taxation policy might not be optimal, potentially hindering the attraction of foreign loans.

A Bangladesh Bank senior official said the impact on foreign reserves is noticeable, with the country's total foreign reserves dipping below $20.66 billion on December 1 from $20.89 billion on October 25. He said the reserves, which stood at around $40.7 billion in August 2021 and $33.4 billion at the end of 2021-22, were built on debt accumulation. The recent shift to negative financial accounts is attributed to debt repayment, affecting reserves.

Bangladesh's proactive approach to managing external debt showcases a commitment to economic stability. While challenges such as currency depreciation and taxation policies exist, the declining trend in debt, coupled with a diversified borrowing portfolio, positions the country well for sustained financial resilience. Policymakers may consider fine-tuning strategies to balance debt management with fostering economic growth in the coming months.




