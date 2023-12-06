TCB starts selling Dec products from today

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a government organization, is going to start selling December products at subsidized prices from Wednesday as part of the monthly programme. This month, TCB's product sale programme among 1(one) crore family card-holding low-income families across the country has included soybean oil, lentils, sugar and rice along with onions at subsidized prices.



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will inaugurate this programme at 10:30 am in the capital's Tejgaon. TCB informed this information in a circular on Tuesday.



It is said that on the initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, under the overall guidance of the Ministry of Commerce, the sale of TCB products (oil and pulses) at affordable prices among one crore beneficiary card-holding families of low income is ongoing. From the month of July, rice provided by the Directorate of Food (Ministry of Food) has been added to TCB products in this sale.