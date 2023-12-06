Video
Wednesday, 6 December, 2023
JP leader Tajul Islam resigns over failing to get nomination

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party's central committee leader and valiant freedom fighter, Mohammad Tajul Islam, resigned from all posts within the party after failing to secure a nomination for the upcoming national election on January 7.

While talking to this correspondent on Tuesday, Tajul Islam confirmed that he submitted his resignation letter to the party's Secretary General Mojibul Haque Chunnu and Office Secretary Abdur Razzaque on Tuesday. Although they acknowledged receiving the letter, no formal documentation has been provided by the party leadership. Regarding reasons of resignation he said, "I had joined the party in 2015 by giving flowers to JP's founder former president HM Ershad. Later, I was elected the president of Burichang Upazila JP and joint convener of Cumilla district JP."

"In the election of 2018, I was nominated from the party to contest from Cumilla-5 (Burichang and Brahmanpara) seat. But, it was given to the grand alliance candidate Abdul Matin Khasru and I had withdrawn my candidature. After the death of MP Khasru, I had sought nomination from the party again, but JP hadn't given me the chance. This time, someone else was nomination from the party. As my contribution in the party is not being considered, I should leave it and I have left," Tajul added.




