Police asked to submit probe report on Jan 10

A Dhaka court on Tuesday asked police to submit its probe report in the actress Humaira Himu suicide case.Tuesday was fixed for submitting the probe report in the case. But the investigation officer of the case failed to submit the probe report on the scheduled date.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanto Islam Mallik fixed new date for submission of probe report. Now new date for submission probe report is January 10.Humaira Himu was found hanging in her apartment on November 2. She was known for roles in TV shows like "Bari Bari Sari Sari" and the film "Amar Bondhu Rashed."On November 3 the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested her boy friend Md Ziauddin Alias Rufi in the capital in connection with the death of Humaira Himu.