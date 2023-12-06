Security to be strengthened in churches centering Christmas Day: Home Boss

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Tuesday that law enforcers and intelligence agencies will ensure tight security at all churches centering Christmas."We will deploy forces from December 24 morning to December 26 near churches to guarantee safety and security," he stated after a ministry meeting on preparations for Christmas and New Year's Eve.Along with law enforcement, churches across Bangladesh including Dhaka will have volunteer security during this period, the minister added. He said that adequate number of archways and Close Circuit or IP cameras will be installed to ensure security of the churches on the occasion of Christmas Day celebrations."Mobile shops and construction materials at the entrances of churches will be removed. To prevent any untoward incident, emergency call at 999 will be checked and necessary assistance will be ensured at all the times," Kamal added.He said, 'on the occasion of Christmas Day, security system will be strengthened in the churches of the southern part of Dhaka including Nawabganj, Kaliganj and Mymensingh districts and Christian populated areas. Special security measures and intelligence surveillance will be beeped up in the diplomatic area on the occasion of Christmas Day and 31st night.'The Minister said that the 12th National Election will be held on January 7, adding, "None will be allowed to hold music or musical function in the open spaces across the country as well as Dhaka city after 6:00pm on 31st night. Flute blowing, bursting of firecrackers should be avoided on 31st night and New Year from evening of December 31."He added that police check posts will be set up on the roads of the metropolitan areas and other important places in the country.Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, "Necessary measures will be taken so that none can cause public dissatisfaction on the streets by abusing drugs on that night. Special operations may be conducted from December 28 to 31 to prevent drugs abuse.