SC asks police to ensure security to Judges countrywide

The Supreme Court Administration on Tuesday sent a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Police Commissioner of Dhaka to ensure the overall security of the cars and residences of all courts and tribunals and judges across the country.Registrar of the High Court Division Munshi Md Moshiar Rahman sent the letter on Tuesday.In its letter, the Supreme Court Administration said, recently the miscreants hurled boom in Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, Dhaka and District Judge Court and Khulna.Earlier, the same incident took place in the Comilla court that killed a litigant into the private room of a judge. Following the incidents, the judges of the whole country are extremely concerned, scared and felt insecure.It is very important to ensure the security of all the courts and tribunal premises, vehicles carrying judges and residences of the country for the smooth running of the judicial system of the country.The Chief Justice has directed to increase adequate security in all court and tribunal premises and judges' transport vehicles and residences across the country, the letter said.In such a situation, it is requested to take necessary measures to ensure overall security including round-the-clock police guarding and deployment of adequate police force in all courts and tribunal premises, vehicles carrying judges and residences across the country.