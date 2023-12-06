Recruits' passing out parade of BAF held

The passing out parade of Recruits' Entry No-51 of Bangladesh Air Force was held at the Recruits' Training School (RTS) in BAF Station Shamshernagar at Moulvibazar on Tuesday (December 5).Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, reviewed the smartly turned out parade and took salute as the Chief Guest. Later, he distributed trophies among the outstanding recruits. In his short speech, Chief of Air Staff recalled the greatest Bangali of all time, Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of independent Bangladesh, according to ISPR.He showed respect to the martyred freedom fighters of all members including martyred Birsreshto Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman and members of Kilo Flight whose sacrifice gave us the freedom of Bangladesh. He said, under the firm leadership of the Prime Minister to build the Sonar Bangla of Father of the Nation, under the Forces Goal-2030 modern aircraft, weapons, equipments are being added and infrastructural development activities are undergoing in Bangladesh Air Force. Chief of Air Staff mentioned that, recently members of Bangladesh Air Force have made training aircraft Bangabandhu Basic Trainer-1and Bangabandhu Basic Trainer-2 for the first time.He also said that, BAF members have been playing a commendable role at national and international arena in disaster management and nation-building activities as well as playing a vital role to save the country's independence and sovereignty. The Chief of Air Staff urges the recruits to develop themselves as efficient and effective airmen of Bangladesh Air Force through honesty, integrity and sincerity.