DU teacher denies allegation of sexual harassment

Prof Md Nurul Islam of Dhaka University's Social Welfare and Research Institute has denied the allegation of sexual harassment brought against him by a first-year female student of this institute.Issuing a press release on Sunday, Prof Nurul Islam said a vested group disseminated propaganda and plotted a conspiracy against him in his absence as he was in India for academic works from November 28 till December 2.On the day of Prof Nurul Islam's departure from Dhaka to Visva-Bharati University in India, a first-year female student lodged a written complaint with DU Vice-Chancellor, alleging him of assaulting the student in his office room sexually in the name giving the newbie suggestions regarding seat allotment in her attached hall.Meanwhile, the university authorities formed a facts finding committee to probe the incident.