Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 December, 2023, 5:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

475 killed, 605 injured in road accidents in Nov: Report

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent


As many as 475 people were killed and 605 others injured in 566 road accidents across the country in the month of November, said a report of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity on Tuesday.

Apart from this, 31 people were killed and 25 others injured in 23 railway accidents while five people were killed in six waterway accidents, it said.
The report was published on Tuesday after analysing accident reports published in the country's national and regional dailies and online media during the period and a press release in this regard signed by its general secretary was issued on Tuesday.

A total of 503 people were killed and 630 others injured in 603 accidents on roads, waterways and railways across the country.

Besides, 173 people died and 85 others were injured in some 147 motorbike accidents across the country last month which is 25.97% of the total accidents and 30.56 % of the total fatalities.

Dhaka division witnessed highest 183 road accidents with 115 fatalities and 138 injuries while Sylhet division witnessed the lowest 22 road accidents with 16 deaths.

Among those killed in road accidents in November, four were members of law enforcement agencies,106 were drivers, 45 pedestrians, 13 transport workers, 36 students, three teachers, 51 women, 32 children, two journalists, one freedom fighter, one lawyer, two engineers, two physicians and seven activists of different political parties.

Among those vehicles involved in the accidents were 34.62 per cent buses, 27.44 per cent pick-up vans,, covered vans and lorries, 5.32 percent private cars, jeeps and microbuses, 6.52 per cent CNG-run auto-rickshaws, 20.79 per cent motorbikes, 14.58 per cent battery-run human haulers and 5.56 per cent three-wheeler vehicles, said the report.

Of the accidents, 42.57 per cent occurred on national highways, 19.74 on regional roads and 21.55 percent on roads. Besides, 13.04 per cent accidents occurred in Dhaka city, 2.65 in Chattogram city and 0.35 percent on rail tracks, it added.

The association blamed reckless driving, plying of motorbike, three-wheelers on highways, lack of street lights, road marking or road sign, development of cracks and holes on highways during rainy season, movement of unfit vehicles, violation of traffic rules, unskilled drivers and helpers, collecting tolls and poor traffic management for the accidents and deaths.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


TCB starts selling Dec products from today
JP leader Tajul Islam resigns over failing to get nomination
Police asked to submit probe report on Jan 10
Security to be strengthened in churches centering Christmas Day: Home Boss
13 killed in surge in fighting in India's Manipur
SC asks police to ensure security to Judges countrywide
Recruits' passing out parade of BAF held
DU teacher denies allegation of sexual harassment


Latest News
NBR announces 141 top taxpayers
Tamim set for commentary debut in international match
Independence Cup: Bashundhara Kings, Dhaka Mohammedan reach semifinals
Ganatantra Mukti Dibash to be observed Wednesday
Teen commits suicide in Ctg
Bangladesh wins Global Center on Adaptation Award
BNP-led opposition's 48-hr blockade begins Wednesday
Decision on seat-sharing with 14-party allies soon: Quader
Those involved in one-sided polls to be tried in people's court: Rizvi
EC to hold appeal hearing on Dec 10-15: CEC
Most Read News
DU admission tests likely to begin on Feb 23
US not going to speculate outcome of Bangladesh election
Election manifesto needs to portray the dream of a progressive Bangladesh
Two killed in Ctg road crash
National Professor Dr Malik passes away, PM mourns
Shun plastics to heal our planet
Russia opening new fronts in Avdiivka battle: Ukraine
22 held in anti-drug drives in city
Permission denied, no rally at Baitul Mukarram gate on Dec 10: Quader
Blockade, hartal: 253 arson attacks since October end
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft