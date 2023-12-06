BD CSOs call for immediate action on climate emergency at COP28

Bangladesh's civil society, represented by the Climate Justice Alliance-Bangladesh, consisting of 30 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), has called on global leaders to introduce needs-based finance at the COP28 summit.They emphasize the importance of obligatory loss and damage finance and the protection of human rights in climate efforts. The coalition urges a swift and equitable transition from fossil fuels.While welcoming funding pledges by the COP28 Presidency, the CSOs express concerns about fund management, particularly with the involvement of institutions like the World Bank, historically criticized for discriminatory practices. The first-ever global stocktake at COP28 is seen as a crucial moment to assess global progress in combating climate change.The Climate Justice Alliance-Bangladesh, a coalition of 30 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), has called on the COP28 presidency to initiate legal and obligatory financial support, ensuring sustainable financing by developed countries.They express concerns about entrusting the World Bank with funding for the Loss and Damage (L&D) fund and advocate for a transformation of support into a legally binding obligation aligned with the principles of the Paris Agreement.The CSOs emphasize the need for critical evaluation and highlight potential ambiguities in the 'New Collective & Quantified Goal on Finance (NCQG),' urging leaders to prioritize immediate and realistic measures to address the climate emergency.CSOs are committed to pursuing a sustainable and equitable resolution at COP28 in Dubai. They stress the importance of firm commitment to the 1.5�C threshold and advocate for an immediate halt to new investments in fossil fuel production."Aligning with the 1.5�C goal requires avoiding any expansion of fossil fuel production. The CSOs aim to critically assess past negotiations and work towards transformative outcomes in Dubai, emphasizing the urgency of climate action," Md Shamsuddoha said.yed Aminul Haque, Director of Coast Trust Foundation, emphasizes the urgent need to strengthen National Determined Contributions (NDCs) aligned with the 1.5�C target. He advocates for robust Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategies that outline a clear pathway toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.CSOs express concerns about the lack of clarity in the "New Collective & Quantified Goal on Finance (NCQG)," highlighting potential risks of interpretation that could exert undue pressure on Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Most Vulnerable Countries (MVCs).The stance taken by the United States adds to the uncertainty, indicating a potentially worrisome trend where future climate finance discussions might involve undue pressure on Least Developed Countries (LDCs) andMost Vulnerable Countries (MVCs) under the guise of collectivism.CSOs highlight that millions of people are being forcibly displaced due to the recurring impact of both sudden and slow-onset climatic hazards. They firmly demand new measures to support countries in addressing climate-induced displacement while ensuring the rights of affected populations at both local and national levels.CSOs have emphasized their expectations from global leaders, urging them not only to comprehend the principles, processes, and mechanisms involved but also to take decisive action in alignment with these principles for the preservation of a habitable planet. The CSO press meeting at COP28 featured contributions from researchers, experts, development activists, and campaigners, shedding light on multifaceted issues and advocating for urgent action, according to the release.