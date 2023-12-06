5 killed in road crashes in three districts

At least five people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Moulvibazar, Chattogram and Tangail.Our Moulvibazar Correspondent said that a youth was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Kamolganj-Shreemangal road at Kamolganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Tuesday afternoon. The accident took place at around 12.30pm in Hid Bangladesh area of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Md Awlad Hossain, 20, son of Asadul Mia, a resident of Phulbari village under Kamolganj Sadar union. According to the locals, the accident occurred when a speeding vehicle hit their motorbike from opposite direction, leaving Awlad dead on the spot and another pillion rider critically injured.Kamolganj Police Station officer-in-charge Sanjay Chakrabarti confirmed the death, adding that police are trying to identify the vehicle and arrest its driver.Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent adds that two people died in a collision between two trucks in Chattogram's Hathazari upazila on Tuesday. The accident took place on the the Hathazari-Nazirhat regional highway early in the morning.The deceased were truck driver Md Alamgir, 35, and helper Rubel, 27, residents of Datmara area under Bhujpur police station of Fatikchhari upazila.According to Nazirhat Highway police, the accident happened when a stone-laden truck collided head-on with a rubber-laden truck at that place early in the morning. The driver and his helper of the rubber-laden truck died on the spot.On information, the highway police went to the spot and recovered the bodies. Nazirhat Highway police in-charge Anisur Rahman confirmed the news.Our Tangail Correspondent adds that two motorcyclists, including an SSC examinee, were killed in a road accident at Kamalpur area of Sagardighi union under Ghatail upazila in Tangail district on Monday night.