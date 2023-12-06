Video
DU holds discussion on Int’l Volunteers Day

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal said volunteers play an important role in meeting the damages caused by climate change in Bangladesh.

The country is at risk of climate change. Coastal areas are disaster prone to various natural calamities including cyclones.

 Volunteers come forward to help people. Last year during flood in Sylhet volunteers were next to affected people.

He made the observation at meeting at Senate building of Dhaka University marking the International Volunteer Day-2023 organized by Voluntary Service Overseas VSO-Bangladesh on Tuesday. Kabirul Haque Kamal, Country Director of VSO-Bangladesh gave a welcome speech on this occasion.

High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam Haris Othman, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) Professor Khondaker Mokaddem Hossain, Program Officer of ILO Bangladesh AKM Masum Ul Alam and Director (Admin) of Department of Youth Development Hamid Khan and GIZ Bangladesh Hamidul Islam Chowdhury were present.

DU VC said, mentality of giving concessions to people is the greatest volunteerism. A beautiful country should be prepared in the future for the youth through volunteerism. The country needs to change in volunteer work. Volunteers in this country have saved many lives risking their lives. 
Over 2 million people are doing voluntary work in Bangladesh.



