Two killed as two trucks collide in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM , Dec 05: Two people including a truck driver were killed and another was injured in a head-on collision between a stone-carrying truck and drump truck at Nazirhat in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram early Tuesday.The deceased as identified as drump truck driver Md Rubel, 26, son of Moslem Uddin and his assistant Md Jahangir Alam, 28, son of Abdur Rashid, hailing from Jhiltoli area under Bhujpur police station in Fatikchhari.Injured truck driver Nur Mia was admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.Adil Mahmud, officer-in-charge of Nazirhat Highway Police Station said, when the rubber carrying drump truck was going to Chattogram from Fatikchhari Bhujpur rubber garden the stone-carrying truck coming from the opposite direction collided with it, leaving driver of the drump truck and his assistant dead on the spot. �UNB