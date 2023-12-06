BSF returns body of BD man through C'ganj border after 2 days of killing

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Dec 05: Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has returned the body of a Bangladeshi man who was shot dead by them along Rokanpur border in Gomostapur upazila of Chapainawabganj on Saturday.
The body of Rajibul Islam Rajan was handed over through the border after a flag meeting between Border Guard Bangladesh (BSF) and BSF on Monday night.
Lt Col Md Sadikur Rahman, commanding officer of BGB-16 Battalion, said a flag meeting was held between BGB and BSF along the Rokanpur border around 10:00pm on Monday.
"The BSF handed over Rajan's body. Police and local public representatives of the two countries were present at the time," he added.
Mahbubur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Gomostapur Police Station, said the body was handed over to the relatives of the victim. �UNB
