BSF returns body of BD man through C'ganj border after 2 days of killing

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Dec 05: Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has returned the body of a Bangladeshi man who was shot dead by them along Rokanpur border in Gomostapur upazila of Chapainawabganj on Saturday.The body of Rajibul Islam Rajan was handed over through the border after a flag meeting between Border Guard Bangladesh (BSF) and BSF on Monday night.Lt Col Md Sadikur Rahman, commanding officer of BGB-16 Battalion, said a flag meeting was held between BGB and BSF along the Rokanpur border around 10:00pm on Monday."The BSF handed over Rajan's body. Police and local public representatives of the two countries were present at the time," he added.Mahbubur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Gomostapur Police Station, said the body was handed over to the relatives of the victim. �UNB