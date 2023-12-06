Video
32 more BNP men jailed in four sabotage cases

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Court Correspondent

Some 32 more BNP men were sentenced  to  different terms in jail each by four separate Dhaka courts on Monday in as many  sabotage cases filed with Rampura. Mugda , Dhanmondi  and Sabujbagh  Police Station  respectively.

With this conviction some 775 BNP men have so far been sentenced to different terms in 42 cases in the last three months.

In Rampura Police Station cases, Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam sentenced 14 BNP men to three years in jail each.

The convict BNP men are Foyez, Abul, Helal, Alam, Shovon, Kamal, Tanmoy, Ashraf, Moshiur, Raju, Tuhin, Bulu, Ahmed and Didar.
 
Police filed the case with Rampura Police Station against the BNP men in September in 2018 for allegedly conducting acts of sabotages.

In Mugda Police Station case, Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain sentenced BNP activist Jahirul Islam to three years in jail and the court acquitted 38 other BNP men including Nabi Ullah Nabi Mugda Police filed the case with the Police Station in November of 2013 against the BNP men for conducting acts of sabotage.

Since October 28, the BNP and its allies have staged a series of hartals and transport blockades to press for the resignation of the Awami League government, the institution of a non-partisan caretaker government for the coming general election, and to protest an election schedule they have decried as 'one-sided'.

Most of the supreme leaders of BNP including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and its standing committee members Mirza Abbas are in jail following a series of clashes with law enforcers on October 28.

After October 28 incident many BNP leader were unable to appear in the court fearing arrest.

Besides those, two Dhaka courts on Monday sentenced 17 more BNP men to different terms in jail in two sabotage cases filed with Sabujbagh and Dhanmondi police station.



