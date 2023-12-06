Video
3-storey buildings tilt in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 05: Two three-storeyed residential buildings tilted at Shoraipara of Pahartoli in the port city of Chatogram on Tuesday morning, creating panic among locals.

"Digging work on the Goynar Chora canal damaged the ground below the building," said Abdur Razzak, deputy assistant director of the fire service's Chattogram zone.

"The gap between the three-storey building and the one next to it was around six inches, but that distance has closed since the incident."

The authorities have not found any cracks on the tilted building, which houses six families.

After that, the Fire Service members are evacuating the residents of that building.




