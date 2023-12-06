Video
Editorial

Students’ delinquency must be reined in

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Recently, the delinquency trend among students in our country has been increasing day by day. According to reports in the National Newspaper, all university campuses in Bangladesh and their surrounding areas have seen an increase in delinquency.

 There are many reasons behind student delinquency. Political influence is the main reason for this delinquency. Besides, poverty, family turmoil, and the spread of cultural legacies play a special role in involving students in criminal activities.

Becoming a criminal is mainly due to environmental influences, surrounding conditions, and associating with criminals.
 
Student crime has a huge negative impact on society. Student delinquency leads to the degradation of social values, disruption of normal life, and degradation of moral character. Chaos is created in society. The family plays an important role in the development of a child. Firstly, parents should make their children aware of crime during their childhood. Apart from this, schools, colleges, and universities can organize seminars for students about crime prevention. So, everyone must work together to solve this crisis as soon as possible.

Md Syful Mia
Student, Department of Islamic History and Culture,
University of Chittagong



