Big boost for Bangladesh to stay climate resilient

This is good news that Bangladesh has received a big boost in its fight against disastrous impacts induced by the climate change. This opportunity came when a group of development partners made commitments for a colossal amount of $8 billion fund to support Bangladesh in its continued endeavors to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change.At least 12 development partners headed by the International Monetary Fund unveiled this fund considering the fact that Bangladesh is one of the world's most vulnerable countries to the devastating changing climate and the country has been making conspicuous progress to accelerate its climate resilience, adaptation, preparedness and conservation.Apart from prepping itself for facing the global warming, Bangladesh has taken the leadership role as the chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum of 48 most vulnerable developing countries to make industrialized nations which are mostly responsible for emissions contribute to the affected countries.As the recognition of Bangladesh's role, our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was recently honored with Asia Climate Mobility Champion Leader Award for raising her voice to champion the climate actions. This award was conferred on her by the Global Centre for Climate Mobility supported by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the UN system during a high-level panel on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.To reduce emissions, Bangladesh has seriously focused on renewable energy. This is evident when State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid addressing the on-going COP28 on Monday made a promise to cut 61.9 million tons of carbon by 2030 by generating 10 per cent of Bangladesh's power's demand from renewable sources.Probably, this is why the development partners have come forward toward assisting Bangladesh. They are mainly the Asian Development Bank (ADB); World Bank; International Finance Corporation (IFC); Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA); Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB); Agence Fran�aise de Développement (AFD); the EU and the European Investment Bank (EIB), as part of Team Europe; the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the government of South Korea; Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Standard Chartered Bank and the UK.These funding commitments for Bangladesh have come in reference to the recent $1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) arrangement consented to by the IMF, $1 billion the programmatic series of Green and Climate Resilient Development (GCRD) Policy Credits by the WB and the ADB's ongoing funding for climate projects in the country.At present, Bangladesh is availing funding for nine private-sector climate projects with contributions of $441.2 million from the Green Climate Fund and $135.5 million from other development partners, national entities and private banks.We believe that Bangladesh will be able to reap benefits to the fullest of such huge funding from the development partners to cope herself with the ever changing climate.