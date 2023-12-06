Success of a hardy and nimble entrepreneur



Md Fakhrul Alam started his entrepreneurial journey in 2014 as a co-founder of Light of Hope which constitutes 150+ Goofi books and toys published as well as the largest online and offline after-school programme in Bangladesh called Kids Time. The venture started with the goal to spread the light of education in children who are the future of the nation and within less than 10 years, Light of Hope has already reached more than 20 lacs children and enrolls 1800 students per year between the age of 3 to 12 years who are learning creativity, problem-solving, moral values and emotional intelligence through the online and offline platforms.





Bangladesh is a land of opportunities and today's visionary entrepreneurs, much like Md Fakhrul Alam himself, are driven by the vision of a better tomorrow. An entrepreneur can create a tremendous impact on society, the nation and even the whole world by building sustainable solutions to the many problems we face every day. In the tech-driven world of the 21st century, being entrepreneurial is a skill that will never become redundant.





Entrepreneurship - we are all familiar with this word now. Our world would not be the same without the contribution of successful entrepreneurs. On the other hand, it is absolutely essential to nurture the entrepreneurs of today and tomorrow in order to grow our country into a sustainable and thriving economy.In the past decade or so, we have seen an upward growth in the number of startups in Bangladesh. Thanks to the initiatives of the government and many private institutions, entrepreneurs have started to find their footing in both the existing and new industries of the country. Our economy has been experiencing the contribution of many agile small businesses turning us into the fastest growing economy in the world.Today, we are lucky enough to hear from one such leader who helped stimulate our economy through his entrepreneurship and resourcefulness by running multiple fast-growing small businesses. To learn about his views on what the job of an entrepreneur entails and how our entrepreneurs can contribute to the sustained growth of Bangladesh's economy, read along!Md Fakhrul Alam, Co-Founder and Director of Light of Hope Ltd. and ToguMogu, spoke about his years of entrepreneurial experience "As entrepreneurs, our job is to identify problems, mark them as opportunities and build new products or services that solve such problems. You must always remember that if there is a problem, there is an opportunity. We live in a global economy. So, we must keep up with what is going on both in and out of the country to be successful. And of course, we should always believe in partnership."Later, in 2017, Md Fakhrul Alam started another venture named ToguMogu which is the number 1 parenting app in Bangladesh. While his first venture enables children to learn beyond their textbooks, the second one complements his mission perfectly by providing parents with the best tools. With a user base of more than 200,000, ToguMogu is a one stop solution for parents starting at the beginning of the pregnancy up to having a 12 year old. In its journey of providing service, products and advice to the problems parents face every day in less than 7 years, ToguMogu has impacted more than 450 thousand children and therefore creating a massive impact on the country's future manpower.When asked about his vision, Md Fakhrul Alam says, "Children are the future of everything. We cannot possibly dream of a better future without enabling our children with the right skills. I started Light of Hope, and then ToguMogu, with the dream to provide the future of Bangladesh with proper skills and tools. And I am proud to say that my ventures have created an impact for many families. However, we still have a long way to go. To ensure a better future for us, our children and the generation after that, we must keep the innovations alive."Other than these two ventures, Md Fakhrul Alam has also co-founded a marketing agency and consultancy venture named Thought Makers in 2020. His ventures have created employment for 150+ people in Bangladesh.We asked Md Fakhrul Alam if he had any advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. In reply, he said, "One of the main reasons behind startups failing in Bangladesh is that we tend to put too much energy in securing funding rather than focusing on building sustainable products or services. A startup needs at least 5 to 7 years of constant effort in order to reach any kind of success. You should focus on making the venture sustainable during this time and work on the customers' pain point."Md Fakhrul Alam also shared some valuable suggestions for investors looking to fund startups. "It is safer to invest in startups that have successfully developed a product or a service," he said, "It creates the opportunity for fast growth and high return. Investors should motivate new startups to be more driven by product or service development rather than just focusing on numbers and growth. A sustainable product or service can ensure better performance in the long run."On top of being a visionary entrepreneur, Md Fakhrul Alam is a social worker driven by the opportunity to create positive change in the society. He has been a member of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh since 2021 and is currently serving as the Local President of JCI Dhaka Independent and is to take the role of a JCI Bangladesh Committee Chair in 2024."JCI's mission is to develop leadership skills in young professionals which aligns perfectly with my values. I have found it not only fulfilling but also necessary to be a part of the sustainable change that a community like JCI can create in Bangladesh. Entrepreneurship can be quite a lonely journey. It is important to find a community that understands your values and is willing to put in the work in order to keep yourself motivated. JCI has done that for me," says Md Fakhrul Alam who has facilitated a project with JCI providing the female labor force of Bangladesh with accessible education on family planning and reproductive health powered by the ToguMogu app.The writer is a Sub-editor, The Daily Observer