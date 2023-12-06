Four crushed under train in Rajbari, Cumilla, Dinajpur

Four people were crushed under train in separate incidents in three districts- Rajbari, Cumilla and Dinajpur, recently.RAJBARI: Two people were crushed under a train in Kalukhali Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The accident at Kalukhali Suryadia Rail Crossing of the upazila at around 9 am.One of the deceased was identified as Khayer Kha, 60, a farmer from Ratandia Union in the upazila while the identity of another could not be known immediately.According to locals, the Rajshahi-bound Tungipara Express train from Gopalganj ran over the duo in the morning while they were crossing the railway line. Both of them died on the spot.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajbari Railway Police Station (PS) Somnath Basu confirmed the incident.CUMILLA: A youth was crushed under the newly inaugurated Cox's Bazar Express train on its first day in Laksham Upazila of the district on Friday evening.The incident took place at around 6:30 pm in South Outer Lake Para area under Laksham Railway Station when it was returning to Dhaka from Cox's Bazar.The deceased was identified as Hossain Rabbi Sujon, 22, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Paikpara Village under the upazila.Quoting locals, Laksham Railway PS OC Murad Ullah said that they were informed that a youth was crushed under the Cox's Bazar Express train in the evening on its way back to Dhaka.Being informed, police recovered the body and kept it at police custody.Though, the locals identified the body as Hossain Rabbi Sujon but it is difficult to identify him as his face distorted after the incident, said the OC adding that CID assistance has been sought to confirm his identity.Later on, the body was sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, added the OC.PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A man was crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.The accident took place in Koylakhani Bazar area on the Parbatipur-Fulbari railway line of the upazila at around 8 pm.The deceased was identified as Faizul Islam, 43, son of Tamij Uddin, a resident of Nandanpur Village under Nawabganj Upazila in the district.Police sources said the Dinajpur-bound Ekta Express Intercity train hit Faizul in the area at night while he came here to catch birds through traps. He died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.Sub-Inspector of Parbatipur Railway PS Abu Bakkar Siddique confirmed the incident.