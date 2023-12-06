Burnt woman dies in Narayanganj

NARAYANGANJ, Dec 5: A housewife, who along with her husband and two children burnt in Rupganj Upazila of the district, died at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka recently.Deceased Taslima Begum, 40, was the wife of Kabir Hossain, a resident of Baniadi area of Rupganj Upazila in the district.It was known that a gas leakage caused Kabir, his wife Taslima, daughter Sinthia, 20, and son Tasmit Raihan Tasin, 16, burnt in their house at Rupganj Baniadi at around 11 pm on Saturday.The four injured were rescued and admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn Institute in Dhaka, where Taslima succumbed to her injuries on Sunday night while undergoing treatment.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.