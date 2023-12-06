Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 December, 2023, 5:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Burnt woman dies in Narayanganj

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

NARAYANGANJ, Dec 5: A housewife, who along with her husband and two children burnt in Rupganj Upazila of the district, died at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka recently.
Deceased Taslima Begum, 40, was the wife of Kabir Hossain, a resident of Baniadi area of Rupganj Upazila in the district.
It was known that a gas leakage caused Kabir, his wife Taslima, daughter Sinthia, 20, and son Tasmit Raihan Tasin, 16, burnt in their house at Rupganj Baniadi at around 11 pm on Saturday.
The four injured were rescued and admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn Institute in Dhaka, where Taslima succumbed to her injuries on Sunday night while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Four crushed under train in Rajbari, Cumilla, Dinajpur
Burnt woman dies in Narayanganj
Five arrested over raping woman after tying up husband
53rd founding anniversary of Khulna Betar celebrated
Two murdered in Narayanganj, Narsingdi
8,500 farmers to get agri-incentives at Hajiganj
Teenager electrocuted at Gafargaon
Two killed in road mishaps


Latest News
NBR announces 141 top taxpayers
Tamim set for commentary debut in international match
Independence Cup: Bashundhara Kings, Dhaka Mohammedan reach semifinals
Ganatantra Mukti Dibash to be observed Wednesday
Teen commits suicide in Ctg
Bangladesh wins Global Center on Adaptation Award
BNP-led opposition's 48-hr blockade begins Wednesday
Decision on seat-sharing with 14-party allies soon: Quader
Those involved in one-sided polls to be tried in people's court: Rizvi
EC to hold appeal hearing on Dec 10-15: CEC
Most Read News
DU admission tests likely to begin on Feb 23
US not going to speculate outcome of Bangladesh election
Election manifesto needs to portray the dream of a progressive Bangladesh
Two killed in Ctg road crash
National Professor Dr Malik passes away, PM mourns
Shun plastics to heal our planet
Russia opening new fronts in Avdiivka battle: Ukraine
22 held in anti-drug drives in city
Permission denied, no rally at Baitul Mukarram gate on Dec 10: Quader
Blockade, hartal: 253 arson attacks since October end
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft