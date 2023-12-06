Video
Wednesday, 6 December, 2023
Home Countryside

Five arrested over raping woman after tying up husband

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Dec 5: Police, in a drive, arrested five men on charge of raping a woman after tying up her husband in Hazirhat Police Station (PS) area in of the city recently.
The arrested persons are: Rana, 28, Samsul, 30, Zahidul, 27, Bulu, 27, and Alamgir Hossain.
Abu Maruf Hossain, deputy commissioner (crime) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter on Sunday morning.
It was known that the arrested persons abducted the victim and her husband over an allegation of stealing a goat.
Then, they took the couple to an empty tin-shed house, where they violated the woman after tying up her husband with a pillar of the house, said Abu Maruf Hossain.
Later on, the victim managed to escape the scene and lodged a case with Hazirhat PS in the district on the same night accusing the five persons.
Following the case, police conducted a drive in the area on Saturday night, and detained them, said Rajifuzzaman Basunia, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hazirhat PS.
The victim was sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for medical check-up and the arrested persons were produced before a court, said OC Rajifuzzaman Basunia.
Legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.




