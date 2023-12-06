53rd founding anniversary of Khulna Betar celebrated KHULNA. Dec 5: The 53rd founding anniversary of Bangladesh Betar of Khulna regional centre was celebrated here with fanfare and festivity.





Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the founding anniversary through releasing balloons and festoons as chief guest.





Afterward, a colourful rally was brought out from the Khulna Betar premises led by Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque. Regional Director of Khulna Betar Nitai Roy Bhattcharya, officials, freedom fighters, cultural activists, artists and media personnel, among others, attended the rally.





Later, a seminar styled 'Smart Bangladesh Binirmane Bangladesh Betar' was held in the conference room of Betar with KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was in the chief guest.





Regional Director Nitai Roy Bhattcharya presided over the seminar while Additional Divisional Commissioner Saroj Kumar Nath and Additional Commissioner of KMP Sarder Rakibul Islam addressed the seminar as special guests.

Assistant Director of Khulna Betar Atikur Rahman screened keynote paper while freedom fighters, educationists, artists, journalists participated as discussants.





The chief guests KCC Mayor said Bangladesh Betar can play vital role for building Bangladesh as a smart country.





Earlier, KCC Mayor Khaleque paid tributes at the monument of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the Betar premises.





On December 4 in 1970, Khulna Betar was established at Gallyamari where Pakistani army destroyed it during Liberation War. The occupied Pak Bahini grabbed the centre and conducted their torture cell from here. Before some days of victory, freedom fighters led by Subeder Major Jainul Abedin freed the Betar centre sacrificing his life.







Betar centre was shifted at Nurnagar in the city after Liberation War.