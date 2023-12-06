Video
Home Countryside

Two murdered in Narayanganj, Narsingdi

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Two men were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Narayanganj and Narsingdi, in two days.
NARAYANGANJ: A young man was beaten to death by mob on suspicion of theft in Araihazar Upazila of the district on Monday.
The incident took place in Tantipara area under Haijadi Union of the upazila in the morning.
The deceased was identified as Raihan, 22.
It was known that Raihan was a thief by profession. On Monday morning, Raihan entered the house of a Malaysia expatriate in Tantipara area under Haijadi Union to steal valuables. Sensing the matter, locals caught him and started beating him mercilessly, which left the youth seriously injured.
Later on, he was rescued and rushed to Araihazar Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Araihazar Police Station (PS) Ahsan Ullah confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken in this regard.
NARSINGDI: Miscreants hacked a man to death after entering his house in the district town on Sunday night.
The incident took place in Baniachal Bilpar area of the town at around 11:30 pm.
The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 33, son of Ibrahim Mia, a resident of the area.
According to police and locals, a group of miscreants entered the house of Al Amin at night, and hacked him with domestic weapons. At that time, the miscreants ran away when the family members and neighbours came forward.
Later on, injured Al Amin was rescued and taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Police primarily assumed that he might have been murdered over previous enmity.
Narsingdi Sadar Model PS OC Abul Kashem Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.




