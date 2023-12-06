8,500 farmers to get agri-incentives at Hajiganj



CHANDPUR, Dec 5: The distribution programme of high-yielding varieties of rice seeds and fertiliser started in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Monday.

These seeds and fertiliser will be distributed among 8,500 marginal farmers of the upazila under the incentive programme during Rabi season of 2023-24 financial year in order to increase the production.

According to the Upazila Agriculture Office, in the current financial year, each of 3,400 farmers will get 5kg of Ufshi Aman rice seeds, 10kg of DAP fertiliser and 10kg of MOP fertiliser. As Rabi incentives, seeds and fertiliser will be provided to 1,600 farmers for nine crops and hybrid paddy seeds to 3,500 farmers.

Agriculture Officer Dilruba Khanam said, this year, the production target of 34,000 metric tons of paddy has been set on 9,661 hectares of land in Hajiganj.