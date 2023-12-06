Teenager electrocuted at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Dec 5: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Hasib, 18, son of Lal Mia, a resident of Darichairbaria Village under Moshakhali Union in the upazila.According to the local sources, Hasim came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon when he was trying to switch on a water pump, which left him unconscious.He was then rescued and taken to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Local Union Parishad Chairman Mostofa Kamal confirmed the incident.