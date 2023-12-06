Two killed in road mishaps

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Barishal and Sunamganj, in two days.BARISHAL: A member of Bangladesh Army was killed after being hit by a bus in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Monday.The accident took place at around 10:30 am in front of Hawladar Bari in Atipara Village of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Fuad Sharif, 30, son of Faruk Hossain Sharif, hailed from Batajor Village under Batajor Union in the upazila. He was a member of Bangladesh Army and posted at Barishal Sheikh Hasina Cantonment.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Wazirpur Model Police Station (PS) Tauhiduzzaman Sohag confirmed the incident.The OC said, the army man was going to Barishal in the morning riding on a motorcycle from Batajor of the upazila. On the way, a bus of 'Ena Paribahan' ran over him in that area. He died on the spot.Later on, police recovered the body and took it to the PS.The OC also said that the law enforcers have seized the killer bus and arrested its driver.SUNAMGANJ: A Bangladeshi youth was killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening.The deceased was identified as Ripon Mia, 21, son of Md Nurul Islam, hailed from Jiragaon Village under Lakshmipur Union in Dowarabazar Upazila of Sunamganj.Quoting the deceased's family members, local Union Parishad (UP) Member Umar Goni said that Ripon went to Saudi Arabia three months back. On Sunday evening, a speedy vehicle hit him while he was returning home from his workplace, which left him dead on the spot. The body has been kept at a local hospital morgue in Saudi Arabia.However, legal procedures to bring back the body is underway, the UP member added.