Thrust on protecting soil nutrients to ensure food security World Soil Day-2023 was observed on Tuesday across the country and the globe with a call to protect the soil nutrients to boost production of agricultural crops to achieve sustainable food security of the country.





This year's theme of the Day is - "Soil and Water: A Source of Life."







To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Lalmonirhat and Panchagarh.





GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, the district administration and Soil Resources Development Institute jointly organized different programmes in the town.A rally was brought out from the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same venue after parading the main streets of the town.Additional DC (ADC) (Development-Human Resources Management) Sushanta Kumar Mahato led the rally.Then, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the DC office on the importance of the Day.ADC Sushanta Kumar Mahato addressed the meeting as the chief guest on behalf of DC Kazi Nahid Rasul.Palashbari Upazila Agriculture Officer Fatema Kawsar Mishu and District Market Investigator Shah Moazzem Hossain, among others, also addressed the function.Earlier, Senior Scientific Officer of District Soil Resources Development Institute Partha Kamol Kundu delivered the welcome speech and highlighted the significance of the Day elaborately.The speakers, in their speech, said there is no alternative to maintaining the quality of the soil to grow different crops in the soil and get desired output.They also regretted that a section of farmers are using excessive chemical fertiliser on the land, for which the soil is losing productivity and quality gradually.In this context, they underscored the need for using fertiliser on the land judiciously to keep the productivity and quality of the soil well.Later on, at the function, Palashbari Upazila Agriculture Officer Fatema Kawsar Mishu was given an award for her special contribution to soil health protection.JOYPURHAT: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.A rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.Joypurhat DC Salehin Tanvir Gazi was present as the chief guest while Deputy Director (DD) of District Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Agriculturalist Rahela Parvin presided over the meeting.Chief Scientific Officer of Bogura Soil Resources Development Institute Aminul Islam presented the main article at the discussion.Additional DC (ADC) (General) Md Anwar Parvez, among others, also spoke at the programme.KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.A colourful rally was brought out in the morning, which paraded the main streets of the town.After the rally, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate Office in the town.Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Mohammad Abul Kalam Aazd presided over the meeting.Senior Scientific Officer of Soil Resources Development Institute Md Aminul Islam presented the main article there.ADC (General) Rubel Mahmud, and Scientific Officers Dr ABM Shahidul Islam and Hasibul Haque, among others, also spoke on the occasion.LALMONIRHAT: The district administration and Soil Resources Institute jointly organized a discussion meeting in the conference room of the DC office in the town on the occasion of the Day.Lalmonirhat DC Mohammad Ullah was present as the chief guest at the programme.Soil Resources Institute Senior Scientific Officer Moshiur Rahman, Superintendent of Police Saiful Islam and District DAE DD Hamidur Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.PANCHAGARH: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.Soil Resources Development Institute arranged a discussion meeting in the DC office conference room in the town.Additional District Magistrate Seema Sharmin presided over the meeting.He said, "Soil and water are connected with our life and livelihood. So, soil and water should be protected from pollution. Only then food security will be ensured in this agriculture-oriented country, development will be sustainable. Soil quality has declined in many places resulting in soil erosion, loss of fertility and loss of organic matter. The World Soil Day is, therefore, being observed every year to emphasise the importance of maintaining soil quality and how important this element is to our lives and food systems."Senior Scientific Officer of Soil Resources Development Institute Manik Chandra Roy, Scientific Officer Fazlul Karim, BADC DD Mazharul Islam, Regional Tea Board Officer Amir Hossain and Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Kamal Hossain Sarkar, among others, also spoke at the programme.Earlier, a rally was brought out from the Collectorate Building premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.