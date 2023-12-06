Int’l Volunteer Day observed in Sreemangal tea garden

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR, Dec 5: International Volunteer Day was observed at a tea garden in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Tuesday with the theme 'The Power of Collective Action: If Everyone Did'.This event was held at Jagchara Tea Garden organized by 'Madhya and Dakshin Bangladesh Child Development Project' in collaboration with Compassion International Bangladesh.A rally was brought out in the tea garden at 10 am with the participation of the project students.Later on, a discussion meeting was held at the project office with Madhya and Dakshin Bangladesh Child Development Project Chairman Fila Patmi in the chair.Greater Sylhet Tripura Development Council President and Human Rights Activist Janak Debvarma, Partnership Facilitator of Sylhet Region of Compassion International Bangladesh Mark Shawon Tripura, Jagchhara Project Manager Lucas Rangsai, and Media Worker Saju Marchiang, among others, were also present there as special guests.