Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 December, 2023, 5:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Asian countries score high in key education survey

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

PARIS, Dec 5: Asian countries dominated the top spots in a keenly watched survey of education capabilities published Tuesday, while levels in Europe slipped at a record pace -- and not just because of Covid.
However, the report also showed that students in top performing countries were not necessarily happier.
The PISA survey is carried out every three years by the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to assess the ability of 15-year-olds to meet real-life challenges.
"The Pisa 2022 results show a fall in student performance that is unprecedented in Pisa's history," OECD education analyst Irene Hu told reporters.
Singapore took top ranking in the latest assessment, which was carried out in 2022 and involved 690,000 students in 81 participating countries and economies.
The south-east Asian island city state scored highest in all three of the survey's areas: mathematics, reading and science.
"These results suggest that, on average, Singaporean students are the equivalent of almost three to five years of schooling ahead of their peers," the report said.
Five other Asian education systems -- in Macao, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea -- came next in mathematics, and also scored near the top in reading and science.
But while Asia did well, other parts of the world declined, sparking an overall "unprecedented drop in performance", the report said.
Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway and Poland, for example, all saw notably lower achievements in mathematics, it said.
Covid-19 shutdowns hurt education standards, the report said, but there were also other factors behind the downturn.
Students in Finland, Iceland and Sweden -- once star performers -- have been scoring lower marks for years.
"This indicates that long-term issues in education systems are also to blame for the drop in performance," it said. "It is not just about Covid."
A key factor is "the level of support pupils received from teachers and school staff", the OECD's Hu said.
Some education systems have not given sufficient resources for supporting students, said Eric Charbonnier, another OECD education analyst.
"Countries have invested in education over the past 10 years, but maybe they didn't invest efficiently, or sufficiently into the quality of teaching," he said. "We also see less parental involvement with the progress of children compared to 2018," he added.
While there was some correlation between spending and academic performance, "history shows that countries determined to build a first-class education system can achieve this even in adverse economic circumstances", the report said.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Asian countries score high in key education survey
Nine dead as cyclone batters India's southeast coast
Indonesia volcano death toll rises to 22 as search   nears end
Myanmar junta chief calls for political solution with ethnic groups
WHO empties aid warehouse in southern Gaza after Israeli army 'advice'
Qatar emir slams 'shameful' inaction on Gaza war
UN says 'not possible' to create 'safe zones' in Gaza
Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst of Gaza war


Latest News
NBR announces 141 top taxpayers
Tamim set for commentary debut in international match
Independence Cup: Bashundhara Kings, Dhaka Mohammedan reach semifinals
Ganatantra Mukti Dibash to be observed Wednesday
Teen commits suicide in Ctg
Bangladesh wins Global Center on Adaptation Award
BNP-led opposition's 48-hr blockade begins Wednesday
Decision on seat-sharing with 14-party allies soon: Quader
Those involved in one-sided polls to be tried in people's court: Rizvi
EC to hold appeal hearing on Dec 10-15: CEC
Most Read News
DU admission tests likely to begin on Feb 23
US not going to speculate outcome of Bangladesh election
Election manifesto needs to portray the dream of a progressive Bangladesh
Two killed in Ctg road crash
National Professor Dr Malik passes away, PM mourns
Shun plastics to heal our planet
Russia opening new fronts in Avdiivka battle: Ukraine
22 held in anti-drug drives in city
Permission denied, no rally at Baitul Mukarram gate on Dec 10: Quader
Blockade, hartal: 253 arson attacks since October end
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft