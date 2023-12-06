Video
Wednesday, 6 December, 2023
Nine dead as cyclone batters India's southeast coast

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

BHUBANESWAR, Dec 5: Cyclone Michaung hit the southern India coast on Tuesday afternoon, after torrential rains sent tall waves crashing into coastal towns, submerging roads and killing at least nine people, including a child.
The cyclone made landfall on the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh near the town of Bapatla, the weather office said, barrelling in with winds of up to 110 kph              (70 mph).
"The landfall process is continuing and is expected to complete during the next three hours," the Indian Meteorological Department said on social media platform X.
Parts of the state are expected to be pelted with more than 200 mm (8 inches) of rain over the next 24 hours, the weather office said earlier, and at least 8,000 people have been evacuated.
A 4-year-old boy died in Tirupati district after a wall fell, C. Nagaraju, executive director of the state's disaster management authority said, while eight people were killed in neighbouring Tamil Nadu state, officials said.    �REUTERS




