Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 December, 2023, 5:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

WHO empties aid warehouse in southern Gaza after Israeli army 'advice'

Israeli army denies telling WHO to empty aid warehouse

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

GENEVA, Dec 5: The World Health Organization on Tuesday said that it had almost completely emptied its aid warehouses in southern Gaza after being "advised" by Israel's army that "active combat" was looming.
Israel has denied that it ordered the WHO to empty its two warehouses in Khan Yunis, as claimed by the head of the UN health agency.
Asked about the discrepancy in accounts, Richard Peeperkorn, the WHO's representative in the Palestinian territories, acknowledged that no official order had been given, but said his staff had been "advised" to swiftly remove their stocks from the warehouses.
Speaking to journalists in Geneva via video-link from southern Gaza, Peeperkorn said the advice had been given orally to his team, and that "there's no paperwork on this".
After initially focusing its assault on the north of the war-torn territory, the Israeli army has now sent ground forces into the south and dropped leaflets telling Palestinian civilians in more districts to evacuate.
Israel declared war on Hamas after the militant group's October 7 attacks that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and that saw around 240 hostages taken, according to Israeli authorities.
In retaliation for the worst attack in its history, Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas and secure the release of all the hostages held in the Gaza Strip.
The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says the war has killed nearly 15,900 people in the territory, around 70 percent of them women and      children.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army on Tuesday denied telling the World Health Organization to empty an aid warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours before ground operations in the area render it unusable.
"The truth is that we didn't ask you to evacuate the warehouses and we also made it clear (and in writing) to the relevant #UN representatives," the Israeli defence ministry body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, COGAT said on X, formerly Twitter.
"From a #UN official we would expect, at least, to be more accurate," it added.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X on Monday: "Today, WHO received notification from the Israel Defense Forces that we should remove our supplies from our medical warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours, as ground operations will put it beyond use".
"We appeal to Israel to withdraw the order, and take every possible measure to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and humanitarian facilities," he wrote.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Asian countries score high in key education survey
Nine dead as cyclone batters India's southeast coast
Indonesia volcano death toll rises to 22 as search   nears end
Myanmar junta chief calls for political solution with ethnic groups
WHO empties aid warehouse in southern Gaza after Israeli army 'advice'
Qatar emir slams 'shameful' inaction on Gaza war
UN says 'not possible' to create 'safe zones' in Gaza
Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst of Gaza war


Latest News
NBR announces 141 top taxpayers
Tamim set for commentary debut in international match
Independence Cup: Bashundhara Kings, Dhaka Mohammedan reach semifinals
Ganatantra Mukti Dibash to be observed Wednesday
Teen commits suicide in Ctg
Bangladesh wins Global Center on Adaptation Award
BNP-led opposition's 48-hr blockade begins Wednesday
Decision on seat-sharing with 14-party allies soon: Quader
Those involved in one-sided polls to be tried in people's court: Rizvi
EC to hold appeal hearing on Dec 10-15: CEC
Most Read News
DU admission tests likely to begin on Feb 23
US not going to speculate outcome of Bangladesh election
Election manifesto needs to portray the dream of a progressive Bangladesh
Two killed in Ctg road crash
National Professor Dr Malik passes away, PM mourns
Shun plastics to heal our planet
Russia opening new fronts in Avdiivka battle: Ukraine
22 held in anti-drug drives in city
Permission denied, no rally at Baitul Mukarram gate on Dec 10: Quader
Blockade, hartal: 253 arson attacks since October end
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft