WHO empties aid warehouse in southern Gaza after Israeli army 'advice'

GENEVA, Dec 5: The World Health Organization on Tuesday said that it had almost completely emptied its aid warehouses in southern Gaza after being "advised" by Israel's army that "active combat" was looming.Israel has denied that it ordered the WHO to empty its two warehouses in Khan Yunis, as claimed by the head of the UN health agency.Asked about the discrepancy in accounts, Richard Peeperkorn, the WHO's representative in the Palestinian territories, acknowledged that no official order had been given, but said his staff had been "advised" to swiftly remove their stocks from the warehouses.Speaking to journalists in Geneva via video-link from southern Gaza, Peeperkorn said the advice had been given orally to his team, and that "there's no paperwork on this".After initially focusing its assault on the north of the war-torn territory, the Israeli army has now sent ground forces into the south and dropped leaflets telling Palestinian civilians in more districts to evacuate.Israel declared war on Hamas after the militant group's October 7 attacks that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and that saw around 240 hostages taken, according to Israeli authorities.In retaliation for the worst attack in its history, Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas and secure the release of all the hostages held in the Gaza Strip.The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says the war has killed nearly 15,900 people in the territory, around 70 percent of them women and children.Meanwhile, the Israeli army on Tuesday denied telling the World Health Organization to empty an aid warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours before ground operations in the area render it unusable."The truth is that we didn't ask you to evacuate the warehouses and we also made it clear (and in writing) to the relevant #UN representatives," the Israeli defence ministry body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, COGAT said on X, formerly Twitter."From a #UN official we would expect, at least, to be more accurate," it added.WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X on Monday: "Today, WHO received notification from the Israel Defense Forces that we should remove our supplies from our medical warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours, as ground operations will put it beyond use"."We appeal to Israel to withdraw the order, and take every possible measure to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and humanitarian facilities," he wrote. �AFP