Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 December, 2023, 5:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Qatar emir slams 'shameful' inaction on Gaza war

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

DOHA, Dec 5: Qatar's ruler hit out at "shameful" international inaction over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza as he opened a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting in Doha on Tuesday.
"It is shameful for the international community to allow this heinous crime to continue for nearly two months, during which the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians continues, including women and children," Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said.
Israel declared war on Hamas after the militant group killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages, according to Israeli figures, in an unprecedented attack on October 7.
The Israeli offensive has killed nearly 15,900 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, around 70 percent of them women and             children.
Qatar was a key mediator in negotiations that resulted in a seven-day truce, which saw scores of Israeli hostages exchanged for Palestinians prisoners and humanitarian aid, until it ended on Friday.
Qatar's ruler said his country was "constantly working to renew" the truce, but added this was "not an alternative to a permanent ceasefire".
He called for "an international investigation into the massacres committed by Israel" and for the Security Council "to assume its legal responsibility and act to end this barbaric war, and compel Israel to return to credible negotiations to achieve a just solution to the Palestinian issue".    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Asian countries score high in key education survey
Nine dead as cyclone batters India's southeast coast
Indonesia volcano death toll rises to 22 as search   nears end
Myanmar junta chief calls for political solution with ethnic groups
WHO empties aid warehouse in southern Gaza after Israeli army 'advice'
Qatar emir slams 'shameful' inaction on Gaza war
UN says 'not possible' to create 'safe zones' in Gaza
Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst of Gaza war


Latest News
NBR announces 141 top taxpayers
Tamim set for commentary debut in international match
Independence Cup: Bashundhara Kings, Dhaka Mohammedan reach semifinals
Ganatantra Mukti Dibash to be observed Wednesday
Teen commits suicide in Ctg
Bangladesh wins Global Center on Adaptation Award
BNP-led opposition's 48-hr blockade begins Wednesday
Decision on seat-sharing with 14-party allies soon: Quader
Those involved in one-sided polls to be tried in people's court: Rizvi
EC to hold appeal hearing on Dec 10-15: CEC
Most Read News
DU admission tests likely to begin on Feb 23
US not going to speculate outcome of Bangladesh election
Election manifesto needs to portray the dream of a progressive Bangladesh
Two killed in Ctg road crash
National Professor Dr Malik passes away, PM mourns
Shun plastics to heal our planet
Russia opening new fronts in Avdiivka battle: Ukraine
22 held in anti-drug drives in city
Permission denied, no rally at Baitul Mukarram gate on Dec 10: Quader
Blockade, hartal: 253 arson attacks since October end
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft