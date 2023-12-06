Video
Home Sports

Independence Cup Football

Mohammedan in semis after nine years

Bashundhara Kings escapes Armys grip to secure semis

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Mohammedan Sporting Club secured the semi-finals of the Independence Cup Football after nine years with a 1-0 win over Chittagong Abahani in the third quarterfinals on Tuesday in Munshiganj.

The traditional black and white jerseys were the first champions of the Independence Cup. After the introduction of the tournament in 1972, Mohammedan boys are the highest three-time champions till now. However, the once powerhouse of local football could not make it to the semi-final of the prestigious tournament after 2014. The club was the champion of the 2014 tournament. After that achievement, the club failed to continue its performance for the next few years. In the last five times, the black and white outfits were eliminated from the group stage four times and from the quarterfinals once.
 
The third quarterfinal match went to the extra time after the regular time saw a goalless tie. In the extra time, Mohammedan boys went ahead in the ninth minute with a goal by Uzbekistan midfielder Muzafiarov.

But the port city team became a ten-booter unit as Sakib Islam was handed the second yellow card in the 25th minute of the extra time. The card incident diminished all hopes of the Chattogram boys.

In the other quarterfinal match in Dhaka, Bashundhara Kings managed to escape a draw against the Bangladesh Army Football Team in a 2-1 match on the same day. Winning the match, the Bashundhara boys too secured the semi-final of the Independence Cup.




