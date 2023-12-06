Video
Nayeem suffers finger injury ahead of 2nd Test

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh received a blow when offspinner Nayeem Hasan suffered a finger injury during an indoor net session on Tuesday.
After suffering the injury less than 24 hours before the second and final Test against New Zealand, Nayeem got out of the nets immediately as medical staff treated him, with his finger bleeding. The extent of the injury is yet to be known. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Chief physician Debashash Chowdhury told the reporters that they would learn more after talking to the physios.
Though Taijul starred in Bangladesh's 150-run victory with a match haul of 10-184, Nayeem kept the things tight to keep New Zealand at bay/

He snared one wicket for 73 runs in the first innings before claiming two more wickets in the second innings for 40 runs in 17 overs. Coach Chandika Hathurusingha said that he was very impressed with Nayeem's impact.

"He (Nayeem) is the highest wicket-taker in the NCL. He is coming with confidence and good rhythm. We saw that in the game. He played his role perfectly. At times he attacked, at times he was the defensive bowler. He created a lot of doubt in batters' minds. He actually got a reaction out of someone like Kane Williamson. I was very impressed with him," Hathurusingha said.     �BSS



