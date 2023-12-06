New Zealand upbeat to overcome spin challenge to level series

Despite being outplayed in the spin-favourable pitch in Sylhet, New Zealand stayed upbeat to level the series by overcoming another stern test of Bangladesh spinners in the second and final Test, beginning today (Wednesday) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.Black Caps captain Tim Southee therefore urged his side to be more consistent as a bowling group and build long partnership as a batting unit."Again, we're expecting obviously spin friendly conditions, but we spoke about it after the last game about being more consistent for longer as a bowling group. And then, obviously, partnerships as a batting unit. We've had a great couple of days of training. So, it's looking forward to getting into another test match," Southee said on Tuesday."We expected the pitch to be pretty much what it was. It was a pretty good surface, and what we sort of expected to come into this part of the world. Some of the guys that haven't played in this part of the world would've learned from that. And all the guys have got different methods and different ways to go about it. It's just about trusting those ways are enough. We saw, obviously, Kane Williamson, his brilliance, in the way that he goes about it compared to the likes of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips who go about it slightly differently. So, it's just about trusting your way and doing it for longer."While Bangladesh spinners claimed 18 wickets at an economy rate of 2.48, New Zealand spinners took 14 wickets, giving away 3.73 runs.New Zealand's frontline spinners Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi also had a limited impact in the match.With spinners like Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner, who are also capable of batting, bowling in the nets for a long time, it is believed New Zealand would include them in the squad for the second test."They're (Ravindra and Santner) obviously capable spinners. But we went with what we thought was the best side to win that first test match. The last test series that Ish Sodhi played, he was a standout spinner for us. And obviously, Ajaz has done a great job for us. It's just a tough one to try and fit your 15 great players to fit into an 11. So, it's about picking a side that you think is going to do the job for the five days ahead of you."Another thing that went against New Zealand was opener Tom Latham's form. Latham historically has been a good track against Bangladesh and Southee wants him to come up with his best again."I think any player wants to go out and perform. And Tom has been a great performer for us for a long period of time. And he'll be hungry as ever.Like every Test match, he's prepared extremely well and given himself the best chance to go out and score runs. It's a side that he enjoys playing against and has had a lot of success, which I'm sure he'll look back on and have great memories and great confidence from the record he's got against Bangladesh," Southee remarked. �BSS