ECB launch cricket regulator to tackle discrimination

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, DEC 5: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced it had set up an independent cricket regulator after a damning report revealed racism, sexism, classism and elitism in the sport.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) published its findings in June, revealing "widespread" discrimination in the game and making 44 recommendations.

The ICEC was established in 2021 following a racism scandal centred around the treatment of Pakistan-born bowler Azeem Rafiq at Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

The new regulator will be responsible for monitoring compliance with the game's regulations, safeguarding, anti-corruption, anti-doping and anti-discrimination.

The body will be headed by former police officer Dave Lewis, taking the role of interim director, and will be overseen by an independent cricket regulatory board.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould welcomed the changes, stating: "It is important that the game has the best processes in place in order to enforce regulations.

"The ICEC report recommended that we introduce further independence to the game's regulatory process and the cricket regulator overseen by an independent cricket regulatory board will do that.

"The cricket regulator is ring-fenced from the ECB, and that separation will ensure that their work is distinct from our work as the game's promoter."     �AFP




