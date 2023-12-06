No tall poppies in the dressing room: Hathurusingha

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha sees no complications in Bangladesh team despite various controversial issues raised in recent time, especially Shakib-Tamim dispute, World Cup fiasco and Hathurusingha's abusive behavior with a junior cricketer."I can see there are no tall poppies in the dressing room," Hathurusingha told journalists on Tuesday during pre-match press conference at Mirpur. "I can't see complacency in the team. If I see any action of complacency, I will have one to one chat.We had a good chat inside the dressing room yesterday. Strong and experienced leaders like Mushy and Mominul spoke very emotionally. They spoke in Bengali".The coach praised highly to Najmul Hossain Shanto, who had a dreamy debut as a Test captain and led the side from the front.Hathurusingha said, "Captaincy and leadership are two things. His captaincy was excellent because tactically he was really on the mark. He was a step ahead of the game most of the time. He had set very impressive field placing as well, sometimes unorthodox and very effective.""His leadership was also excellent. He led from the front with his performance - batting as well as commanding respect and demanding the standard, which is a good thing. I think he has a good future ahead," he added.Sri Lanka born mastermind praised the way Bangladesh played in Sylhet and expressed his contentment on the execution of plans."Our second innings batting was crucial to win the game. We had two 90-plus partnerships and Mominul Haque in both of them. We could have scored a little more in the first innings but we decided a certain approach when the wicket is good. Things can go your way when you approach it like that. It can sometimes go against you. We played according to the conditions and our plan. I am happy with the performance in both innings," Hathurusingha explained.Regarding approach for the second Test he further said, "The message is the same. It is about to going forward with what we have, understanding our strength, trying to compete in every session. It is a young side in sense of experience but they are really good in terms of skills. When they are given the freedom to play, the way they normally play in the NCL, they play well."Bangladesh beat New Zealand in the first Test by 150 runs and are looking for a rare some Test whitewash against the blackcaps.