Tigers take on Blackcaps eyeing whitewash today

The second and the last of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and New Zealand is going to commence today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. The hosts are keen to whitewash and the guest are desperate to square the series.The match will kick start at 9:30am (BST).Bangladesh after dominating 150-run victory, are likely not to alter the winning combination. Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan therefore, are going to open Bangladesh innings as Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur will come to bat next. Shahadat Hossain Dipu, who made debut in the earlier game and scored 24 and 18 runs in two innings he batted, is going to bat at six, must try to give some returns of keeping faith on him. All Bangladesh top-order batters did their task with the bat in Sylhet, need to carry on, to covert the dream of Test series win into truth.Nurul Hasan Shohan, who succeeded Liton Das, failed to impress with the bat in late order, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz batting at 7 did his job and remained unbeaten on 50 in the second innings.Miraz however, will be the most important cog in Dhaka not for his batting but for his turning with the ball, who will lead Bangladesh spinning attack in Mirpur's spin-friendly track and will get Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam. Taijul hauled 10 wickets in Sylhet, can create nightmare for the visitors again in Dhaka as Shoriful Islam, with his swing, will play as the lone pacer.New Zealand on the contrary, are sure to bring at least two changes. Spinner Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra are going to play in place of Tom Blundell and Ish Sodhi. Either of Tom Latham or of Devon Conway therefore, can be seen return with the gloves behind the wickets.Weather forecast shows heavy rain on day-2 and day-3 of the game and as SBNCS produces a lot of turn and batting at earlier session of first couple of days are easier, the toss winning side must prefer to bat first and post as many runs as they can.