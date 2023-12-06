Video
ManC charged by FA over players' behaviour against Spurs

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, DEC 5: Manchester City were charged by the Football Association on Monday over their players' behaviour in the final moments of their 3-3 draw against Tottenham at the weekend.
Several City stars, including an irate Erling Haaland, surrounded referee Simon Hooper after he failed to play advantage in the closing moments of a thrilling Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Haaland was fouled but shrugged off the challenge from Emerson Royal to play Jack Grealish through on goal, only for Hooper to pull play back to award the hosts a free-kick, having apparently already waved play on.
Haaland continued to voice his anger as he left the field after the final whistle and he kept up his protests after the game by reposting a clip of the incident on X, formerly Twitter, with the comment "Wtf", which is offensive slang.
Manager Pep Guardiola said he understood his forward's anger.
"He's a little bit disappointed," the City boss said after the game. "Even the referee -- if he played for Man City today he would be disappointed for that action, that's for sure."
On Monday, the FA issued a statement saying City had been charged.
"Manchester City have been charged with a breach of FA rule E20.1 after their players surrounded the match official during the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, 3 December 2023," the governing body said in a statement.
"It's alleged that, during the 94th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure their players do not behave in a way which is improper.    �AFP



