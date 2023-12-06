Sonagazi 75MW solar power plant to start generation soon

The state-owned Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh (EGCB) will start the supply of electricity to the national grid from Sonagazi 75-megawatt solar power plant by end of this month."Around 95 percent of the project work has already been completed. We are going to start supply of electricity to the national grid by the end of this month," Project Director of the Sonagazi 75MW Solar Power Plant Construction Project Mohammad Anwar Hossain told BSS.Though the supply of electricity will start from this month, the plant will formally be inaugurated after completion of 100 percent works, he said.He mentioned that the power will be supplied to national grid through the substation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.He informed that the power plant in Feni district was initially planned for 50 MW. However, the authority decided to enhance the capacity to 75MW as some US$22 million could be saved from the total allocated fund and the required land was available nearby, he added.EGCB is setting up the power plant at a total cost of Taka 8.75 billion. Of the total sum, the World Bank is providing a loan of Taka 7.25 billion, the government is providing Taka 875 million, and the EGCB is contributing Taka 626 million to implement the project.The initially approved estimated cost of the project was Taka 7.46 billion.Mohammad Anwar Hossain said that the project cost has increased mainly due to the price hike of dollar against taka, enhancement of the capacity of the power plant, addition of new tasks, and extension of the project tenure.He also informed that the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), the top decision-making body headed by the Prime Minister, recently approved the proposal regarding capacity enhancement and project tenure until June next year.Some 187,410 solar modules, a 230-kilovolt substation, two 230/33-kilovolt transformers, 13.33-kilometre 230-kilovolt power evacuation lines and a 230-kilovolt transmission bay extension were installed in the plant to generate electricity.In a submission to ECNEC, the project authority said the 8th Five-Year Plan places importance on creating a revenue-saving, efficient, and cost-effective electricity generation system.Moreover, the plan has set a target to generate 10 per cent of total electricity from renewable sources. �BSS