Wednesday, 6 December, 2023, 5:11 AM
Mercantile Bank donates Tk1.6cr to BAU for boosting research

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank PLC signed an agreement with Bangladesh Agricultural University to donate Tk 1.6 Crore for enhancing research at Bank's Head Office in Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank and Professor Dr. Md Zainul Abedin, Dean, Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, BAU signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under this agreement, BAU will implement the project for developing Hybrid Solar Dryer in the title of 'Hybrid Drying System for reducing Post Harvest Losses of Nutrient Enriched Crops and Fishes in Bangladesh'. The donation from Mercantile Bank special CSR fund will be disbursed in four installments as stated in the project.

Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Dr Tapash Chandra Paul, CFO, Shah Md. Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs, Abu Asghar G. Haruni, Company Secretary and Head of HR and Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, VP and Head of Agriculture Credit Division of the bank were present on the occasion.

Dr. Chayan Kumer Saha, Principal Investigator and Professor of Department of Farm Power and Machinery, Professor Dr. Poly Karmakar,  Department of Food Technology and Rural Industries, Dr. Surajit Sarkar, Coordinator of Agromac Development Initiative Foundation and Md Abu Hanif, Lecturer, Department of Farm Power & Machinery were also present on the agreement signing ceremony.




