TCB stars commodity selling for December today

Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) today (Wednesday) starts selling commodities at subsidized prices for the month of December begins across the country.The TCB will also distribute smart cards among the family card holders under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) areas.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will formally inaugurate the sale at the 25 number ward councilor office at Tejgaon in the capital.The number of TCB's family card holders across the country reached 1 crore. The TCB has already started distributing smart cards among the family card holders on November 9.The TCB smart cards will be distributed in other parts of the country in phases.For the month of December, a TCB family card holder can avail maximum 2 litres of soybean oil or rice bran oil, 5 kgs of rice, 2 kgs of lentil, 2 kgs of onion and 1 kg of sugar. The price of 1 litre rice bran oil would cost Taka 100, per kg rice Taka 30, per kg lentil Taka 60. The price of per kg onion will cost Taka 50 and per kg sugar Taka 70 subject to availability.The family card holders would be able to avail such essential items from their designated areas or their respective distributor's shop.