Wednesday, 6 December, 2023, 5:11 AM
BGMEA forms board to conduct election for 2024-26 term

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) was held at the BGMEA Complex in the capital's Uttara area on Monday.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan presided over the meeting attended by other members of the BGMEA Board, including vice presidents and directors.
In the meeting, the issue of BGMEA's upcoming election was discussed and a board was formed to conduct the election for the term 2024-2026.
BGMEA also formed an election appellate board in the meeting.
The election of BGMEA is going to be held in March next year to elect the leadership for 2024-2026.
The election board will be headed by Jahangir Alamin, former president of BTMA. Other members are Shomi Kaiser, vice president of FBCCI and president of E-commerce Association of Bangladesh; and ASM Nayeem, former President of ICAB.
The election appellate board will be headed by Kamran T. Rahman, president of MCCI.
Other members are Khairul Huda Chopol, vice president of FBCCI; and Nizamuddin Rajesh, director of FBCCI.
The election board will announce an election schedule at least 80 days before the election date.
As per the rules of the trade organization of the government, BGMEA election will be held at least 15 days before the expiry of the existing board.
The tenure of the current board of directors will come to an end on April 12.    �BSS




