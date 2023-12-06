Video
FBCCI to help raising steel export to C'wealth countries

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

FBCCI to help raising steel export to C'wealth countries

FBCCI to help raising steel export to C'wealth countries

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) will support steel industry to increase Bangladesh's steel exports to potential markets of Commonwealth countries.

FBCCI held a meeting with the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) and Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association (BSMA) on Monday to discuss the prospects of Bangladesh's steel industry in line with recent Commonwealth Annual Summit in London.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam was present as chief guest in the meeting at the office of the apex trade body at Akash Tower, Gullshan in the capital.

CWEIC strategic advisor Zillur Hossain, BSMA president Jahangir Alam and secretary general Sumon Chowdhury were present, among representatives from Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, on the occasion.
FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said on the occasion that the development of a country is measured by per capita consumption of steel and per capita steel consumption in Bangladesh is 48kilogram.

"Most of the Commonwealth countries are developing countries. Pressure on dollar can be eased somewhat by earning foreign exchange through steel exports that countries need for growing development of their infrastructure. Steel manufacturers only need to take care of quality," he said.

Dr Sumon Chowdhury said that currently the total steel production capacity of Bangladesh is about 15 million tonnes per year and by 2025 it will increase to a total of 20 million tonnes.

"The infrastructure and construction work in Bangladesh increased rapidly after 1990 and demand for steel also increased gradually. Many large steel industries were established in the country to meet growing demand," he said.




