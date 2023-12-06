Stocks gain further as anti-govt parties halt blockade for a day

Lead indices on the country's two bourses -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), edged up on Monday as there was no political campaign by anti-government parties. However, they again called for a 48-hour nationwide blockade from 6am on Wednesday (today).

After the trading on DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 3.17 points or 0.05 per cent to 6,247.57. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 1.79 point to finish at 1,359.05. But, the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips declined by 0.66 point to 2,113.52.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Tk 460.02 crore on DSE, from Tk 491.79 crore on Monday. Out of 324 issues traded, 60 closed green, 94 in the red and 170 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

At the CSE its All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 11.41 points to 18,523.31 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 6.95 points to 11,077.58. Of the issues traded, 49 advanced, 39 declined and 92 remained unchanged on the CSE.

