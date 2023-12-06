Video
Gold price hits record high in int'l market on Monday

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

Gold price hits record high on Monday as growing optimism that the Federal Reserve will cut US interest rates in the New Year has dented dollar in recent weeks.
The precious metal, seen as a safe haven investment, reached an all-time pinnacle at $2,135.39 an ounce before pulling back somewhat amid profit taking. Dollar was also firmer on Monday. Gold is benefiting from the Israel-Hamas war, according to analysts. Market sources anticipate that gold price will soar in Bangladesh soon as the industry is yet to react on the latest price hike.
"Concerns about the shaky global economic backdrop and the Israel-Hamas conflict have fueled investor demand for safe haven assets like gold," said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.
"Plus, expectations for Fed rate cuts next year have put downward pressure on the US dollar, which is trading around three-month lows, adding to gold's attractiveness," she said.
Elsewhere, bitcoin traded above $40,000 for the first time since May last year, boosted by hopes that the United States would soon allow broader trading of the world's biggest crypto currency.
Major stock markets mostly fell, with all three main US indices sliding. Traders are shrugging off Fed boss Jerome Powell's attempts to temper expectations of US rate cuts in the first quarter of 2024.
Bets on an easing of monetary policy were ramped up when Powell said on Friday that it was "well into restrictive territory" after more than a year of hikes that have put borrowing costs at a two-decade high.




« PreviousNext »

