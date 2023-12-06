imo to live-stream The Game Awards 2023

Popular instant messaging app, imo, has collaborated with The Game Awards (TGA) to become one of TGA's Global Distribution Partners to broadcast the ceremony worldwide.The TGA 2023 ceremony will occur on tomorrow (Friday), in Los Angeles at 12:30 am (GMT), and imo is set to livestream the entire event.TGA is an annual award event that honors the achievements of the video gaming industry. It brings game players, game developers, and notable names from popular culture to celebrate and enhance gaming's position as the most challenging, immersive, and inspiring form of entertainment.An advisory board of all top game publishers and platforms in the industry guides TGA. Five thousand fans, special guests, and industry insiders will attend The Games Awards 2023.Famous faces have always been a part of the TGA ceremony. Celebrities like Gal Gadot, Christopher Nolan, Keanu Reeves, Vin Diesel, Al Pacino, Jason Schwartzman, Jack Black, Margot Robbie, and Tom Holland have attended the ceremony in the past.There are 31 award categories in TGA, such as Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Performance, Innovation in Accessibility, and many more.The Game of the Year nominations for 2023 are Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Game of the Year Award will be given to that particular game that would deliver the absolute best experience across all technical and creative fields. imo users can access the live stream by clicking on the dedicated banner in the 'Story' section on the homepage and in the Voice Room.Users will enjoy an immersive watching experience of the world-class ceremony, which will last for 3 hours. Regarding the collaboration, Mehran Kabir, Business Director, imo Messenger, expressed, "We feel honored and thrilled to become The Game Award's Global Distribution Partner and bring the exciting event to our community. We are continuously trying to find ways to enhance our services and bring new and exciting features for our community."Geoff Keighley, CEO, Host, The Game Awards, commented, "We are continuously trying to reach a broader range of audiences; thus, we feel thrilled to bring imo and its users into our community. We always intended that people treat gaming as an inspiring, immersive, and challenging form of entertainment."Other popular social media platforms besides imo have also become the Global Distribution Partners of The Game Awards 2023, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitch, X, IGM, Steam, and TikTok.